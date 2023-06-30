The Summer I Turned Pretty: The Love Triangle Heats Up in Season 2 Trailer

Belly Conklin is back in the official trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2.

Unfortunately for Belly, the tone in the just-released footage is anything but pretty.

Ever since its debut on Prime Video last summer, the series has focused on the relationship between the characters as they try to come to terms with the pitfalls of being a teenager.

The new trailer has a somber tone that won't let up as we witness Belly's struggle about whether Conrad or Jeremiah is right for her.

There are also hints that Belly might be losing someone close to her, possibly for good, which leaves us with more questions than answers as we await fresh episodes of the teen drama.

To help hit you right in the feels, Prime Video included Taylor Swift's "Back to December (Taylor's Version)" and August.

Some scenes just require a Taylor Swift song, amirite?

"Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same," the logline teases.

"When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies."

The buzzy teen drama stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, David Iacono, Elsie Fisher, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, and Kyra Sedgwick.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 is led by showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka.

Han, Kucserka, Karen Rosenfelt, and Gabrielle Stanton are executive producers, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee for wiip.

The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.

Check out the emotional trailer below.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 promises to be an emotional affair.

The trailer certainly hits you right in the feels.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.