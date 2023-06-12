Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Rap Sheets and Old Beefs

Was it game over for Kandi and Marlo?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 Episode 6, the pair tried to weather the storm as another fight threatened to derail everything.

Meanwhile, Drew found herself firmly planted in the middle of a bitter feud.

Elsewhere, Sheree got deep into her Glamma life as Kenya explored new business ventures.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.