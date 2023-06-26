Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 15 Episode 8

Did Sheree and Kandi find a way forward?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 Episode 8, the two women had to come to terms with the elephant in the room.

Meanwhile, Drew prepared for the shoot of her first-ever music video but she also had to deal with the arrival of her sister.

Elsewhere, Marlo experienced a first as she went on a blind date with a chef.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.