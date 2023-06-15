Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: Composure Overboard

How bad did things get between Tamra and Shannon?

On The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 Episode 2, the two former friends met to hash out their differences.

Meanwhile, Gina and Emily bonded with Jenn and learned about the reality of her complicated relationship.

Elsewhere, Heather prepared for her twins to leave for college.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.