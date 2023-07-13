Sister Wives Season 18: Premiere Date, Spoilers, & Dramatic Trailer Revealed

At the beginning of Sister Wives Season 18, Kody Brown has three wives.

By the end, he has one.

TLC dropped the trailer and premiere date for the latest season of the reality TV hit, and it's poised to be the most insane season yet.

Let's get the premiere date out of the way:

The series returns Sunday, August 20, at 10 p.m. ET, likely airing out of 90 Day Fiance.

"Sister Wives, which explores the lives of the Brown family as they navigate the challenges and rewards of polygamy, has captivated audiences since its debut," the cabler declares.

"In the upcoming season, Kody is still grappling with the fallout from his divorce with Christine, and he is struggling in many of his other relationships."

"Christine, however, is learning to love who she is on her own by planning trips and celebrations along the way."

"Robyn is the only wife secure in her marriage yet devastated that her original dream of a big, happy polygamist family is falling apart," the emotional logline teases.

"Meri is steadily coming to realize that Kody isn't going to have the change of heart she has been waiting for and makes a life-changing decision."

"Lastly, Kody has been spending less and less time at Janelle's house, and, after an explosive fight, she kicks him out," we hear of this fractured relationship.

"Through their transparency and vulnerability, the Browns shed light on the hardships their family is struggling to overcome," TLC concludes.

The trailer certainly shows the gravity of the dynamic between the family.

Christine is out of her relationship with Kody, and despite her best efforts, he can't seem to come to terms with the fact she left him.

He clearly hasn't been watching Sister Wives online.

The trailer also showcases the downfall of Kody's relationships with Meri and Janelle, whom we know have both (finally!) kicked him to the curb.

Check out the trailer below.

What are your thoughts on this TV news?

Are you ready for the wives to flee Kody one last time?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.