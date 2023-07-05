Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 20 Episode 2

How did the first date go?

On The Bachelorette Season 20 Episode 2, Charity and her lucky date took a tour of Tinseltown, featuring a stop at the iconic Hollywood sign.

Meanwhile, the 4th annual dodge bowl competition kicked off, with Jesse Palmer and guest Liz Habib.

Later, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windy returned to offer Charity some tips on her dates.

Use the video above to watch The Bachelorette online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.