Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 15 Episode 10

Was there a way to fix the fractured dynamic between the ladies?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 Episode 10, Sheree prepared everyone for a trip to the Algarve to heal their bodies and friendships.

Meanwhile, Drew went after Sheree for taking shots at her over a lawsuit.

Elsewhere, Ralph hosted a brunch for the women and things went awry when Marlo showed up with her new boyfriend.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.