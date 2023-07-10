Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 15 Episode 9

Did Sanya's charity brunch go to plan?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 Episode 9, the first-ever event she planned had many bumps in the road.

Meanwhile, family tension for one housewive threatened to derail everything.

Elsewhere, Kenya's new boo arrived for an in-person visit, but how did the ladies feel?

Elsewhere, Marlo was riding the high of her first date with Scotley... until she heard what was being said behind her back.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.