Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: Backyard Bikini ClASH

Who did Vicki argue with first?

On The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 Episode 8, things took a turn when Tamra brought her to Emily's pool party.

Meanwhile, Gina worked through personal issues with her ex.

Elsewhere, Heather and Emily tried to make peace as Heather found another enemy.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Orange County online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.