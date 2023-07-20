Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: Path Forward

Was there a path forward for Gina and Heather?

On The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 Episode 7, the two women wondered whether they could be friends.

Meanwhile, Heather threw a dinner party at Nobu, but Emily and Gina confronted a housewive about their bad behavior.

Elsewhere, Shannon and Tamra continued to work on their relationship.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.