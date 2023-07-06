Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: Season 17 Episode 5

Did the latest feud end before it gathered stream?

On The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 Episode 5, Heather wanted to know everything about what was said about her career.

A furious Gina also dropped some bombshells about Tamra, leading to an awkward day at the ranch.

Meanwhile, Gina and Jenn came to blows about their views on infidelity.

Elsewhere, Shannon and Tamra reached an agreement about whether to give their friendship another shot.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.