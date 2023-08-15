FBI Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Storylines, and Everything Else You Need to Know

This would be an opportune time to catch up on the first five seasons of FBI.

With the ongoing Writers' Guild and SAG/AFTRA strikes, who's to say when new episodes from FBI Season 6 will be appearing?

So while viewers can revisit episodes up until now, we'll look ahead at everything we know about the upcoming season.

FBI has discovered an approachable blend of suspense and drama, with a multi-agency group of geeks employing technology to support the agents who close cases.

It must be said that FBI is less character-driven than Dick Wolf's other two franchises: Law & Order and One Chicago.

However, FBI's popularity has led to two spinoffs: FBI: International, entering its third season, and FBI: Most Wanted, heading into its fifth season. Unlike the more stable parent show, the two spinoffs have been plagued by cast changes.

What happened on FBI Season 5?

Because of Missy Peregrym's maternity leave, Maggie was out of action until FBI Season 5 Episode 8, supposedly recovering from exposure to sarin.

Maggie returned with her self-righteousness intact, clashing with the pragmatic Isobel on several occasions.

Substituting for Maggie was Nina (Shantel VanSanten). Nina and Scola (John Boyd) rekindled an earlier relationship, and they gained more screen time as she became pregnant so that she could step back upon Maggie's return.

Isobel ended up in Stuart's doghouse as well. When Nina got shot during the April FBI crossover, Isobel opted not to tell Scola, fearing it would distract him from his undercover assignment.

Her decision leads Stuart to debate leaving the FBI for another position, although he ultimately decides to stay. After a medical scare, Nina has their baby boy on FBI Season 5 Episode 23.

OA had a schizophrenic season. During Maggie's absence, he came more to the forefront, then had to recede to being her junior partner after her return.

Ordinarily the rock of the JOC, recovering alcoholic Jubal slipped on FBI Season 5 Episode 12 when his son Tyler's medical problems resurfaced. But he appeared back on track after that.

Has FBI been renewed for Season 6?

Yes, way back on May 9, 2022, when it was renewed for two seasons, along with its spinoffs.

Fortunately, networks haven't started following streaming's lead of canceling renewed shows. So FBI should be safe, for now anyway.

Who is in the FBI Season 6 cast?

No departures have been announced, but let's assume the entire cast will return, although Nina figures to be, at best, a recurring character as she's on maternity leave.

Missy Peregrym as Maggie Bell

Zeeko Zaki as “OA” Zidan

Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine

Alana de la Garza as Isobel Castille

John Boyd as Stuart Scola

Katherine Renee Turner as Tiffany Wallace

Taylor Anthony Miller as Kelly Moran

Vedette Lim as Elise Taylor

James Chen as Ian Lim

When is FBI Season 6's Release Date?

Well, like much of the scripted programming out there, it's not in 2023. Once the necessary writers and actors return after contracts are resolved, it will be easier to predict when in 2024 the season will premiere. Bookmark this page for updates.

How Many Episodes Will Be in FBI Season 6?

FBI Season 5 ran 23 episodes. But, because of the length of the strikes, Season 6 will be a shortened season.

But FBI remains one of CBS's highest-rated programs. So it's safe to assume that CBS will take as many episodes as can be produced in this truncated season.

What Story Lines Can Be Anticipated in FBI Season 6?

Viewers are going to want an update on Nina and Stuart's baby. Who can say whether that's part of a spotlight episode or just an aside?

Now, what to do about Isobel? Her results-oriented approach left her agents hanging too many times last season. Will rumblings about her managerial style continue, or will discontented agents such as Maggie and Scola just let it go?

Any discontent would hit Jubal hard, as he often has to mediate when explaining Isobel's fiats to the staff. He's been through enough over the past couple of seasons. Give Jubal a break.

Last season, Kelly injected himself into a tense bank standoff on FBI Season 5 Episode 11. So what other JOC analyst will get the spotlight treatment this season?

This is probably the wrong season to try this. But how about giving the agents personal lives, as has been attempted periodically in the past, something more than the usual loved one in peril? That would be a welcome change of pace from the usual "just the facts, ma'am" narrative.

And, this being a Dick Wolf production, it's safe to bet there will be plenty of those "ripped-from-the-headlines" cases, especially since the season will be airing in an election year.

Is There a Trailer for FBI Season 6?

Unfortunately, since there has been no filming, there's no trailer, either. But we'll update this as soon as we receive one.

Where Can I Watch FBI?

Whenever the new season is released, you can watch it live at 8/7c on Tuesdays on CBS or Paramount Plus.

You can also watch FBI online here via TV Fanatic.

