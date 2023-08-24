The Morning Show: Hackers, Secrets, and Lies Leave UBA in Jeopardy in 'Nuclear' Season 3 Trailer

The fate of UBA hangs in the balance.

That's the big takeaway from the official trailer for The Morning Show Season 3, premiering September 13 on Apple TV+.

Changes are on the horizon, and the network must adapt or implode.

If the latest footage is any indication, relationships will implode, and secrets will simmer to the surface.

The trailer starts with Alex (Jennifer Aniston) revealing she wants to have a say in the network's future.

Given her tenure, it should be a no-brainer, right?

Unfortunately, Cory (Billy Crudup) seemed more intent than ever in knocking Alex's confidence, telling her that it wasn't her time to have a seat at the table.

What a load of crap, right?

Things for UBA are changed forever when a hacker gets into the most sensitive information of all the staff, sending things in an exciting direction.

After the way he spoke to Alex, Cory is seen squirming as he tries to hold on to some semblance of power.

Truthfully, he deserves to squirm after his actions, but the good news is that UBA may not be in his control for much longer.

Enter Jon Hamm's Paul, a man with the funds to take on UBA and keep things thriving.

Paul takes a liking to Alex, which will annoy Cory, so we are most definitely here for it.

But Paul seems very unpredictable and may or may not have an ulterior motive for taking on UBA.

Alex has a bust-up with Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) in which the pair speak about the secrets that could come out following the hack.

Alex isn't worried, but Bradley satisfyingly reminds her why her former frenemy doesn't have to be concerned.

Thankfully, it seems the pair will repair their rift by the end of the promo and will thrive into the next chapter of UBA.

According to the synopsis, "the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA."

"Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom."

The cast includes Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie, and Julianna Margulies.

Check out the promo below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.