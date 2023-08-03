The Summer I Turned Pretty Renewed for Expanded Season 3 at Prime Video

We have reason to serve up some pomegranate margaritas.

Prime Video confirmed Thursday afternoon that its hit global original, The Summer I Turned Pretty, will be back for a third season.

That's not all: We're getting ten fresh episodes for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3.

Exciting, right?

"We've been delighted to see the passion with which fans have embraced The Summer I Turned Pretty, making Summer Fridays an entertainment phenomenon," says Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios.

"This charming, deeply heartfelt series has shown the breadth of our customer base, appealing to a young, diverse set of viewers."

"Jenny Han is a gifted storyteller, whose fans have been clamoring for the third chapter of this story."

"We're excited today to share the news that they have a lot more Summer to look forward to."

"Thank you to Jenny, Sarah Kucserka, and Karen Rosenfelt and our friends at wiip for their remarkable work and partnership."

Amazon has confirmed The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 premiere more than doubled The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1's viewership within the first three days of launch.

The next chapter of The Summer I Turned Pretty is led by showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka.

Han, Kucserka, and Karen Rosenfelt serve as executive producers, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee for wiip.

The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship.

It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.

"Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same," the logline reads.

"When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies."

What are your thoughts on the news?

Keep up with our Summer I Turned Pretty reviews every Friday.

