Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 20 Episode 8

How did Charity's quest for love conclude?

On The Bachelorette Season 20 Episode 8, Charity made her pick out of the three remaining suitors.

But before we got to that, the final days in Fiji left Charity with some food for thought about someone she thought was the one.

Elsewhere, things took a shocking turn when Charity made her final decision.

Did Charity's turn as the lead of the show end in happiness?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.