Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 15 Episode 13

Did Kandi go too far?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 Episode 13, Drew suggested her friend was using the LaToya kissing rumor to promote her movie.

Meanwhile, the progress in Marlo and Scotley's relationship hit a speed bump.

Elsewhere, Cynthia Bailey returned to Atlanta as a single lady.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.