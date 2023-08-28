Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 15 Episode 16

Did Kandi and Todd's party lead to some more recognition for The Pass?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 Episode 16, it was time for them to make a big move when it emerged that more was at stake.

Meanwhile, Drew was ready to reconnect with Ralph, but something was holding her back.

Elsewhere, Sanya faced complications on her pregnancy journey.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.