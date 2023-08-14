Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Sip & Spill the Tea

Did Drew and her sister's plan work out?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 Episode 14, the pair built a mental health retreat for the ladies.

Meanwhile, Sanya made a big reveal about her family's future.

Elsewhere, Drew started to realize the issues between her and Ralph had reached a breaking point.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.