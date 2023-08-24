Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: It's My Fiesta and I'll Cry If I Want To

Did Shannon manage to keep her relationship issues hidden?

On The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 Episode 11, she prepared for a fiesta party while dealing with the fallout of her actions.

Meanwhile, Tamra, Jenn, and Taylor tried to find a way to support their friend.

Elsewhere, Emily and Gina attended a fundraiser for the California Innocence Project.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.