Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: Season 17 Episode 9

Did Jenn and Tamra manage to put their issues to rest?

On The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 Episode 9, the former friends tried to find a path forward.

Meanwhile, Eddie confronted Ryan about the rumors, forcing Tamra to pick a side.

Elsewhere, Shannon strategized to find the best way to make her relationship a success.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.