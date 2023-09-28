Hell's Kitchen Promo: Contestants Live The American Dream in Season Premiere

Are you ready for an all-new Hell's Kitchen?

Gordon Ramsay's takeover of FOX this Fall continues with another season of the acclaimed Hell's Kitchen, and it's bigger, better, and more patriotic.

And TV Fanatic scored an exclusive sneak peek at the season premiere.

Hell's Kitchen Season 22 features 18 diverse contestants from all over the country, hungry and determined to prove to themselves and Chef Gordon Ramsay that they have what it takes to walk home with the grand prize.

You can practically hear the Bald Eagle screeching in the background as this season pays homage to America with themed competitions as the contestants fight to acquire their American Dream.

Rounding things out this season in engaging, fun, and fan-person-worthy ways is that a plethora of American icons and celebrities will drop in and guest-judge.

You can expect appearances from country singing icon Martina McBride, Oscar De La Hoya, Paula Abdul, and Zedd throughout the season.

We'll also see actress Garcelle Beauvais, Bobby Berk, Jennie Garth, G-Eazy, Olivia Culpo, and Giada De Laurentiis!

And if you think those icons have signature personalities, wait until you meet the 18 contestants!

We have a slew of sous chefs, executive chefs, caterers, and private chefs from all over the country and even the Green Isle or Ireland.

The contestants include:

Atoye is a 35-year-old Private Chef from Bowie, MD.

Bradley, a 25-year-old Line Cook from Miami, FL

Carmen, a 29-year-old Line Cook from Miami, FL

Claudia is a Private Chef originally from Zurich, Switzerland, who resides in Atlanta, GA.

Dahmere, a 29-year-old Chef from Philadelphia, PA

Devon, a 29-year-old Executive Chef from Louisville, KY

Donya, a 28-year-old Caterer from Bronx, NY

Jason, a 35-year-old Executive Chef from Milaca, MN

Jermaine, a 31-year-old Private Chef from Queens, NY

Johnathan, a 28-year-old Sous Chef from Huntington Beach, C

Leigh, a 26-year-old Private Chef from Savannah, GA

Mattias, a 28-year-old Sous Chef from Pittsburgh, PA

Melissa, a 34-year-old Private Chef from Atlanta, GA

Raneisha, a 38-year-old Executive Private Chef from Foxworth, MS

Ryan, a 28-year-old Chef de Cuisine from Cork City, Ireland

Sammi, a 25-year-old Chef from Los Angeles, CA

Sandra, a 39-year-old Music Tour Chef from Elmwood, NJ

Tad, a 28-year-old Sous Chef from Chicago, IL

We scored an exclusive first look at Hell''s Kitchen Season 22 Episode 1.

In the premiere, titled "The Dream Begins," we get our first introduction to the contestants and the season's theme.

The contestants will also meet guest judges of the hour, Oscar De La Hoya and Martina McBride, of whom we catch a glimpse during the sneak peek.

The contestants will be separated into their signature Red and Blue teams just in time to impress Ramsay during a Signature Dish Challenge.

The winning team will be rewarded with a private dinner with Chef Ramsay.

Meanwhile, as tradition, the losing team will face the daunting task of cleaning up the kitchen after service.

Check out a sneak peek of the season premiere below!

Hell's Kitchen premieres Thursday, September 29, at 8/7c on FOX!

