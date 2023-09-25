Watch Sister Wives Online: Season 18 Episode 6

Did Christine find her perfect match?

On Sister Wives Season 18 Episode 6, she revealed she hired a matchmaker.

Meanwhile, Meri planned to move her business but worried how Robyn would feel about the news.

Elsewhere, Janelle met with Kody for the first time since their huge fight and asked if he still wanted a plural marriage.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.