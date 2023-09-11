Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 15 Episode 18

Did the ladies find peace after a season of drama?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 Episode 18, Drew confronted Courtney over the rumors about the relationship.

Meanwhile, Sanya revealed that Kenya hurt her in a big way after cutting her off midseason.

Elsewhere, Kandi and Marlo rehashed their feud, and it revealed shocking motives for their initial argument.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.