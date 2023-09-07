Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: Season 17 Episode 13

Who almost derailed Heather's party for HD Network?

On The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 Episode 13, things took a turn when someone complained about sand in their salad.

Meanwhile, Jenn introduced Ryan to her mother and it was clear there was plenty to resolve.

Elsewhere, Tamra planned a trip to Mexico, but it was a big ask for everyone else.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.