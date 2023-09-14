Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: Viva Tres Amigas

How did Vicki's return shake up the dynamic?

On The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 Episode 14, the trip left many of the women at odds.

But Jen was still trying to comprehend why Tamra couldn't keep Ryan's name out of her mouth.

With the addition of Vicki, Ryan's past indiscretions came to light in a big way.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Orange County online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.