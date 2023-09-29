Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: Welcome to the Freak Show

Did Gina manage to get the group to move on?

On The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 Episode 16, she hosted a circus party to get everyone to bounce back following the Mexico trip.

Meanwhile, Tamra and Heather's heated argument resulted in them ending their friendship.

How did Shannon feel about being caught in the middle of the feud?

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Orange County online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.