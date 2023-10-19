Hell's Kitchen Sneak Peek: A Comeback Kid Emerges!

Don't call it a comeback!

One thing that Hell's Kitchen repeatedly proves is that redemption is possible, and that's what's on the agenda for the upcoming installment.

And there's a hell of a lot of redemption to find this season.

TV Fanatic scored another scorching hot exclusive clip of tonight's all-new episode, and we're happy to share it with you all.

In this one, we get a bit more of Chef Mattias as he's on the path toward redeeming himself after a series of mishaps during Hell's Kitchen Season 22 Episode 3.

If you've been following along, this season has had a theme of "American Dream."

The series of sous, executive, and private chefs, among others, are all competing to win the chance of a lifetime.

They desire the opportunity to live out their dreams by working with Chef Ramsay and running one of his esteemed restaurants.

We're well into the competition, and we've lost three contestants already, but what may be surprising to some is that Mattias Butts, the sous chef from Pittsburg, Pennsylvania managed to survive the previous elimination unscathed.

Mattias' misfortunes consisted of serving cold steak during their breakfast challenge feeding new citizens.

He was also behind sending up raw chicken and burnt chicken, and he started a stovetop fire that he couldn't control and nearly burnt Ramsay in the process.

Mattias was a colossal disaster on the meat station and basically only made it through because Johnathan helped him out.

Meanwhile, if anyone was receiving a long string of Gordon Ramsay obscenities, it was Mattias.

So, of course, the fact that Mattias made it past one of the worst performances of the season thus far means that he's ripe for some redemption.

Our previous exclusive clip highlighted how Mattias was messing up during the installment, but this one implies that Mattias' head is back in the game, and he'll be prime for the comeback of the season.

While Ramsay yelling at people is always fun, it's also nice when someone can bounce back.

And it appears that Mattias is on the track for that, which is one of many things to look forward to during this episode.

Our clip features a scene at the start of the dinner service. Both teams are intent on starting strong and having a good night.

But we know the likelihood of that remaining for the rest of the service is slim.

Instead of meat, Mattias is on the Fish station, and he describes himself as "feeling rejuvenated" and ready to tackle the night and the service.

And it's evident that he's determined and excited about what's to come. He's in good spirits, and hopefully, he can maintain that momentum for his sake.

Maybe redemption is possible after all, right?

Elsewhere in the installment, the contestants have a fun and delectable challenge that perfectly suits the American Dream theme.

Has anyone noticed how this theme resembles Masterchef Season 13's Tastes of America theme?

The overlap for some of this is uncanny!

The contestants will have to create one of eight American comfort food dishes. We're talking Mac & Cheese, cheeseburgers, and maybe even a lobster roll!

It should be simple enough, but some dishes will completely miss the mark and fail to impress.

However, a winning team will be announced, and in a special reward, they'll get an overnight stay in Santa Barbara, which will be a refreshing change of pace from the dorm-style setup they typically have.

A fantastic reward is only complemented by a crappy punishment, and the losing team will have to make bread by hand, grinding flour by using a mortar and pestle.

And as far as our celebrity guest stars go?

Well, we have Jennie Garth and Nikki Howard making an appearance.

There's so much to look forward to in tonight's episode, but first, check out the exclusive sneak peek below!

Hell's Kitchen airs tonight at 8/7c on FOX.

