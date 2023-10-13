Watch Bachelor in Paradise Online: Season 9 Episode 3

Which men didn't get roses?

On Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 Episode 3, it was the women handing out the roses.

As expected, sparks flew when one man tried to go back to an old flame.

Meanwhile, all bets were off when Tyler and Tanner arrived on the beach in search of love.

Elsewhere, Sam was told she may need to return home due to a family emergency.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.