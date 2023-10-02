Watch Sister Wives Online: Season 18 Episode 7

What made Janelle throw in the towel with Kody?

On Sister Wives Season 18 Episode 7, she met up with Christine and revealed she didn't want to be married any more.

Meanwhile, Meri nervously told Robyn she was moving her clothing business to Utah and would not be spending much time in Flagstaff.

When Robyn quizzed her about the decision, she learned it was driven by Meri feeling like she and Kody were over... for good.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.