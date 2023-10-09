Watch Sister Wives Online: Season 18 Episode 8

Did Kody and Janelle start over?

On Sister Wives Season 18 Episode 8, Kody took Janelle out for her birthday and talked about wanting to start over.

Meanwhile, Meri revealed to Kody that she was moving her clothing business to Utah but not giving up on her relationship.

Elsewhere, Kody had something to say about all of the changes for the Sister Wives.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.