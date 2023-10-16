Watch Sister Wives Online: Season 18 Episode 9

How did Janelle manage to navigate her feelings about Kody?

Things got tense at a dinner on Sister Wives Season 18 Episode 9, leading to one of the most shocking arguments to date.

Meanwhile, Meri continued to put down roots away from the family, which put her on the outs with Robyn.

Elsewhere, a surprising return left everyone in shock.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.