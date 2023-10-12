Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: Reunion 2 (Season 17)

Did Shannon manage to get the answers she needed?

On The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 Episode 18, her relationship with John was, once again, called into question.

Meanwhile, the group had a fiery debate about what happened at BravoCon, leaving Heather at odds with all of her costars.

Elsewhere, Jenn tried to bounce back after Tamra tried to pour cold water over her relationship.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Orange County online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.