Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: Season 17 Episode 17

Did Tamra get her wish?

On The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 Episode 17, things took an explosive turn when she tried to prove that Jenn's relationship wasn't as strong as she implied.

Meanwhile, Emily questioned Heather's true feelings about the group.

Elsewhere, things got heated when Gina contemplated her future on the show after Shannon's bombshell comment about her family.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Orange County online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.