Happy Thanksgiving! We're Thankful for You

It’s the time of year when everyone in the US gives thanks, and we’d like to give our thanks to you.

Without you, dear readers, we wouldn’t exist. To say that we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring you coverage of the shows you enjoy is a vast understatement.

It’s a privilege to be welcomed into your homes and hearts, to share our thoughts about entertainment, and even more, to engage with you as part of a community built around our combined love for the medium.

This year has been particularly difficult as the industry as a whole weathered multiple storms. We have so much gratitude for your continued participation in discussions, whether here or on social media.

Your presence not only informs our coverage but encourages us to continue. Without you, we wouldn’t exist. Without you, we wouldn’t want to exist.

We are in this together, and we warmly express our gratitude today on our Thanksgiving holiday. No matter where you reside, you have our thanks, and we look forward to sharing even more with you in the future.

And now, a few words from our TV Fanatic team.

TV Fanatic wouldn't be here without our readers, who are always ready to share their thoughts with unique viewpoints on our content.

Despite our best efforts to cover all of the shows that we know our readers adore, we do sometimes fall short because there are so many shows. It's daunting how many shows can be on at one time!

Our aim going forward is to have all of these shows covered, whether that's with editorials speaking about certain plot points or reviews that zero in on what worked and didn't work about the latest developments.

It's been a trying year for many people, and at several points, there were concerns that the site would cease to exist due to the lack of content brought on by the strikes.

Thankfully, the actors and writers are now being paid their worth for their contributions to these shows. Without them, we wouldn't be here talking about these shows.

Most of all, I'd like to thank our readers who return in their droves and offer their sentiments on what we post. We do all of this for YOU, and I look forward to going into 2024 with the TV industry returning to normal following the strikes.

We've had some great conversations with readers about shows, and I can't wait to have plenty more in the future.

Paul Dailly

I definitely would love to express my gratitude to the TV Fanatic viewers. Writing wouldn't be half as fun if not for our faithful, passionate readers showing me such love and, okay, maybe some criticism, too. But that's what TV Fanatic family is about, right?

I'm still humbled, and in awe that you guys still tune in for my work, and I genuinely appreciate getting to share my thoughts with you all and engage in some of the most entertaining and fun discourse about television I've ever had the pleasure of partaking in.

There isn't a day that goes by where I'm not grateful for this experience and our TV Fanatic family. The irony of being at a loss for words to express that isn't lost on me... but thank you for your passion, loyalty, and inspiration.

Jasmine "Blu" Peterson

I'm grateful to connect with readers who are as passionate about my favorite shows as I am!

I love being able to talk about shows I'm obsessed with and find people who are equally into them.

Some of my readers have become friends, which is awesome, too, but either way, I'm grateful to be part of the fan community.

Jack Ori

As years pass by and things constantly change, one thing remains steadfast: TV Fanatic’s dedication to putting out the most comprehensive, thought-provoking analysis we can for our fantastic readers.

We’re all TV Fanatics at heart, and we’re thrilled to have an incredible platform to discuss the highs, maybe some of the lows, of the beautiful medium of television.

Sharing our thoughts (sometimes rambling when the mood strikes) is more fun, knowing that we have a group of loyal readers willing to follow us through the wild television season.

Television connects so many of us, and we couldn’t be more thankful to all of you who take the time to read, comment, share, and just be a part of our fanatic family.

Here’s to more commentary on your beloved shows, interviews with your favorites, and all the latest breaking news. We couldn’t do what we do without your continued support.

Whitney Evans

I’m always delighted and gratified at how engaged and passionate our readers are.

Their insight, humor, and connections to the characters and relationships we write about constantly inspire me to think more deeply about the media.

Diana Keng

Thank you all so very much for your continued support. You mean the world to us!

Happy Thanksgiving!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on X and email her here at TV Fanatic.