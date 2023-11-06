Watch Sister Wives Online: Season 18 Episode 12

Did Kody lose everyone close to him?

On Sister Wives Season 18 Episode 12, Christine threw a 50th birthday party and opened up about the big changes in her life.

Meanwhile, Robyn was infuriated at Kody being left out of the party and made her voice heard.

Elsewhere, Janelle also started the process of moving on from Kody, finding out someone that shocked her to the core.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.