Watch Sister Wives Online: Season 18 Episode 14

Did Christine's newfound happiness inspire Janelle?

On Sister Wives Season 18 Episode 14, Janelle was struggling to let go of the past after so much heartache.

Meanwhile, Robyn was devastated when she learned the truth that it was the end of the line for Meri and Kody.

As the last of Kody's wives, she realized that everything was changing before her very eyes.

Use the video above to watch Sister Wives online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.