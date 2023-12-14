Hell's Kitchen Sneak Peek: The Blind Taste Test is Back!

It's blind taste test time!

Fans of Hell's Kitchen know that this is one of the best challenges of the series, and it's that time again for the teams to compete against each other and check their palates.

And we have an exclusive sneak peek at what's in store for Hell's Kitchen Season 22 Episode 11.

The contestants are prepared to participate in a Hell's Kitchen staple.

During Hell's Kitchen Season 22 Episode 10, we saw Atoye's unfortunate departure.

The hour had a series of guest stars and fun challenges, including something that tested both teams' physicality when Olympian Jordan Chiles judged them.

As we know, the most important aspect of the night was how the dinner service turned out.

It would be the determining factor in who would be going home.

And let's be real, that dinner service was rough.

It felt as if Gordon Ramsay spent just as much time in the pantry giving contestants a piece of his mind as he did expediting!

Atoye's night started rough when she kicked things off by serving a raw lobster. And the Blue Team took a few hits from that point forward.

It was evident when she reached a point where she was crying at the stove that things would only get worse for her, so it wasn't that shocking when she turned out to be the one headed home.

She was good but perhaps not cut out for Hell's Kitchen and all it would lead up to after this.

The Blue Team wasn't the only one to spend pantry time with Ramsay.

After putting forth some undercooked fish, Donya faced the same on the Red Team.

Ramsay had to give her a stern talk about asking for help when she needed it rather than the simple act being considered some type of weakness.

Because both the teams had some challenging and unimpressive services, Ramsay chose the frontrunners and standouts from both teams, Dahmere and Leigh, to come up with who they felt should be at risk of going home.

Donya, Jason, Atoye, and Carmen were all marked for elimination, but the loving mother missed her kids and got sent home.

In an all-new Hell's Kitchen, the Blind Taste Test has finally arrived, and it doesn't disappoint.

The challenge is best described as "out of this world," and you can see in the clip how excited the contestants are about partaking in this challenge.

Dinner service will be difficult for the teams as they struggle to produce the perfect scallops and soufflés for the patrons.

And who are some of those patrons?

Well, it's not Hel's Kitchen without some high-profile guests; we get at least three of them in this installment.

One of the teams will get to serve the former Miss Universe Oliva Culpo.

And another team will have the privilege of serving the iconic Greg Germann.

We can also expect cameos by lovely actresses Emily Tosta and Rosanna Arquette.

It's a lively affair for an important cause as the teams must serve these celebrities and more dinner during a charity event for The People Concern and Teen Cancer America.

With it being a charity event alone, you already know Ramsay will be on a tear and want nothing short of perfection!

But will the teams deliver? You'll have to tune into the episode tonight at 8/7c on FOX to find out.

But first, you may want to check out our sneak peek below!

