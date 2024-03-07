Industry Season 3: Renewal, Cast, Episodes and Everything We Know So Far

HBO's series about the young and pretty people who execute complex financial trades during the day and get into even more complex adventures after hours has thrilled audiences since its debut in 2020.

Industry, created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, follows the action at Pierpoint & Co., an investment bank based in London. The show features a large cast led by Yasmin (Marisa Abela) and Harper (Myha'la Herrold), with Ken Leong as Eric, their boss.

The show, produced by Bad Wolf Productions and which HBO and the BBC share, draws its tensions from dramatic moments of trading machinations and the characters' often messy personal lives.

Has Industry Been Renewed?

Yes. HBO announced the renewal of Industry for a third season in October of 2022, after the completion of its second season.

"Industry reached new heights in season two, cementing its status as a buzzy hit with addictive storytelling, layered characters, a breakneck pace, and keen observations about contemporary workplace dynamics,” Kathleen McCaffrey, senior vice president of HBO Programming, said at the time.

"We’re incredibly proud of what Mickey and Konrad, Jami O’Brien, Jane Tranter, and the team at Bad Wolf, together with our entire cast and crew, accomplished. We couldn’t be more excited to continue our journey with them into season three.”

In December, Myha'la Herrold, the show's costar, told Decider that the series had wrapped up production for the new season.

Because most of the cast belongs to the Equity union rather than SAG-AFTRA, Industry was able to continue filming during last year's strike.

How Did Season 2 of Industry End?

The second season of the series ended with some shocking plot developments.

Yasmin, the character who grew up in massive wealth, was cut off by her father, while Harper was fired from the firm once they discovered that she had lied about graduating from college.

Robert (Harry Lawtey) gets arrested for drug possession, while Rishi (Sagar Radia) gets married and avoids an expected firing.

Despite her character's firing, Myha'la Herrold indicated she remains part of the cast.

Where Have You Seen the Industry Cast Members Lately?

Most of the actors in Industry were relatively unknown when the show started, but many have since had prominent roles in movies.

Herrold, sometimes credited with her first name Myha'la, was in the 2023 Netflix movie Leave the World Behind and the theatrical film Dumb Money.

Marisa Abela is set to star in the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black, which is scheduled for release this spring. David Jonsson starred in the acclaimed 2023 film Rye Lane.

Harry Lawtey will appear in the superhero movie Joker: Folie a Deux later this year.

Industry Season 3 Plot (and Spoilers)

There has not been any officially released plot summary for the new season of Industry.

However, a brief scene of the new season appeared in Max's "The One to Watch" sizzle reel in December to preview its programming in the new year.

In the reel, we see actor Kit Harington, best known as Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, saying, "I invited you here to seduce you."

In one shot, he and Yasmin are both seen getting into a pool, although it then cuts to Harington speaking that line while clothed, so it's unclear who he's talking to.

Deadline reported last April that Harington was joining Industry, that his character's name is "Henry Muck," and that he is the CEO of "an exciting green tech energy company that’s about to go public."

The status of the rumored Game of Thrones spinoff featuring Jon Snow's further adventures remains uncertain.

Industry Season 3 Episodes

The first two seasons of Industry each had eight episodes, and Deadline reported last year that the third season will have eight as well.

Returning Industry Season 3 Cast

On Industry, Abela plays Yasmin, the wealthy young English woman who works at the firm, while Herrold is Harper, the American achiever.

Jonsson is Gus, a gay graduate of the upper crust, while Lawtey plays Robert, a working-class employee at the firm who is submissive.

There has been no announcement that any prominent cast members are leaving the series.

Industry Season 3 Cast Additions

Kit Harington is the big name among those joining the cast of Industry for its third season.

Variety also reported last spring that Sarah Goldberg, best known for the HBO series Barry, is also on board for Season 3 of Industry.

Goldberg is playing Petra Koenig, described by Variety as “a portfolio manager at ethical investment fund FutureDawn.”

Goldberg and Harington are described as recurring guest stars in the show's new season.

Industry Season 3 Trailer

A trailer has not yet been released for the third season of Industry.

That snippet of Harington in the sizzle reel is the only glimpse we have gotten so far of the show's third season.

Check it out here:

Industry Season 3 Release Date

HBO has not yet announced the release date of Season 3 of Industry.

The first season debuted in November 2020, while the second arrived in August 2022, so if we were to guess, we'd say we expect the third season to begin in the Fall of 2024.

Where to Watch Industry Season 3

The first two seasons of Industry are available to stream on Max, which will also be the case for the third season, whenever it arrives.

When Season 1 and Season 2 debuted, the streaming service was still known as HBO Max.

The series will also be available on HBO's linear channels.

