Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Enters Production at Long Last

Wipe the sweat from your brow, wranglers.

Paramount Network today announced that Yellowstone, TV’s #1 show, has started production.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, the megahit series is currently filming in Montana.

We got first wind of this exciting news when we saw some casting notices for actors in the area, but now, shooting is underway.

Halleluja.

As previously announced, the series is slated to return in November.

Given the status of the series, which was originally slated for a sixth and seventh season before behind-the-scenes drama spiraled out of control, we don't really know what to expect at this point.

We do know that Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.

Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

Fans have fallen in love with the series, especially Beth Dutton and her husband, Rip Wheeler.

As Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8 ended, things were as dramatic on screen as they would be off of it.

Beth and her brother Jamie had come to loggerheads about the family, with Jamie seemingly poised to do grave damage to their father, John, or to Beth, or hell, to any of the Dutton family.

There are more secrets bubbling under the surface than a family can handle, which should lead to an explosive series finale.

Yellowstone is known for explosive finales, but this time, they won't have time to rein it all in, and we fully expect some members of the Dutton family not to make it out of this season alive.

There is also an upcoming expansion of the series ahead, but again, we have very little actual news about it.

Matthew McConaughey has been tied to the series as a potential lead, and stars Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Luke Grimes, who play Beth, Rip, and Kayce, respectively, have been circling the series, as well.

Kevin Costner's involvement with Season 5 Part 2 is unknown.

This weekend, he unveiled the first of his four Horizon movies at Cannes, and he's actively editing the second and moving into the third.

Costner's recollection of the experience with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan differs wildly from news reports over the last year, but he had said he's open to bringing the story to a close.

We can't move that or any other needle, but we do want a kickass end to this beloved, dangerous, and incredibly sexy series.

Will we get it?

Only time will tell.

Yellowstone is co-created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water, and Sicario) and John Linson.

Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros and Keith Cox.

The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Yellowstone returns to Paramount Network in November, and you can stream every episode so far on Peacock.

