Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: Reunion 3

What did Vicki do to get back at Braunwyn?

On The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 Episode 23, the OG of the OC and the new housewife had a bitter war of words.

Did they actually accomplish anything during the reunion?

Meanwhile, Andy said goodbye to Vicki, leading to everyone wondering whether she would be returning.

Elsewhere, Emily talked about the worst year of her life, but did her feelings align with her husband's?

Finally, Gina broke her silence on the way things really played out when she was arrested.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.