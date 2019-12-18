Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: Whooping It Up for Wedding Bells

Who was Shannon's new man?

On The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 Episode 20, the housewife went on a date with a man she invited to Vicki's engagement party. 

What did she learn about his connection to one of her pals?

Meanwhile, Braunwyn and her mother met for yoga, but which one of them wanted to resolve their long-simmering feud?

Elsewhere, Tamra flipped out at Vicki's engagement party after another run-in with Kelly. 

Who started the argument?

Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 Episode 20 Online

