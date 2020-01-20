TV Ratings: 9-1-1: Lone Star Has Healthy Debut, Batwoman Goes Low

9-1-1: Lone Star scared up solid ratings Sunday night.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 1 Episode 1 had 9.9 million total viewers and a 2.7 rating out of the NFC Championship Game between the 49ers and Packers.

This is up slightly from what The Resident launched to (8.7 million viewers/2.6 rating) in the same slot two years ago.

CBS aired the AFC Championship Game last year, and Magnum P.I. had 8.8 million viewers and a 2.4 rating.

Being a spinoff of 9-1-1, there was a lot of hype for 9-1-1: Lone Star. The true test will be whether the series manages to hold up on Mondays at 8/7c without the healthy lead-in.

Will the series be able to self-start and hold a candle to the original? Time will tell, but at least we only need to wait until tomorrow to find out.

9-1-1 Season 1 Episode 2 airs tonight on FOX. What did you think of the new series? Are you on board?

Our critic was not fond of the execution of it all. You can read our review here.

Batwoman Season 1 Episode 10 went low for The CW. The superhero drama had just 777,000 viewers and a 0.2 rating for a pivotal post-Crisis on Infinite Earths installment.

This was down quite a bit from its fall finale, and season average. The good news is that the series is already renewed for Season 2, so fans have nothing to worry about.

Supergirl Season 5 Episode 10 (830,000 viewers/0.2 rating) built in total viewers from Batwoman for an installment that found National City reeling from the events of the crossover.

Are you still watching these shows, or did you only tune in for the crossover?

ABC's rotation of America's Funniest Videos (3.9 million viewers/0.5 rating) and Kids Say the Darnedest Things (2.8 million/0.4 rating) lost ground in the demo, but Shark Tank (2.7 million/0.5 rating) was steady as a rock.

CBS was in encores on the night, so there were no new episodes of God Friended Me or NCIS: Los Angeles.

What did you watch on Sunday night?

Tonight, we have the returns of Black Lightning and All American on The CW.

Also, if you're looking for more content, you can follow our Twitter account.

Remember you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic. Whether you've missed an episode or want to rewatch something, we have you covered.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.