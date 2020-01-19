Supergirl Season 5 Episode 10 Review: The Bottle Episode

Lex Luthor is now seen as a good guy.

I never thought those words would be strung together in the same sentence, but here we are. Crisis on Infinite Earths really screwed up a few things, didn't it?

Crisis did have quite an effect on Supergirl Season 5 Episode 10 as multiple doppelgängers from destroyed Earths found themselves misplaced on Earth-Prime. But there were a few things that stayed the same.

One would think that Supergirl the show would try to push their Lena problem under the rug using Crisis as an excuse, but Lena is still full of hatred.

And given that she has decided to team up with Lex, any remaining questions about her villain status can be squashed.

Lena: You don't need me. Why do you really want to work with me?

Lex: Truthfully? I don't want to be alone. Permalink: Truthfully? I don't want to be alone.

Even with the knowledge that Kara was one of the key pieces in stopping the Anti-Monitor and creating Earth-Prime, Lena refuses to forgive her.

Yes, what Kara did was bad, but it was not unforgivable. Kara is the hero, and she deserves to get treated like one. Even when Lena is trying to destroy her, Kara defends Lena whenever possible.

Unfortunately, the Luthors -- including Lillian thanks to Crisis -- will prove to be a problem and live up to their name on the remainder of Supergirl Season 5.

Surprisingly, Lex and Lena were not the main focus of the hour. This time it was all about Brainy.

Or I should say Brainys.

After being a main character for two seasons now, Brainy finally came into his own, and it truly was a knockout performance by Jesse Rath.

William: Someone has to protect the world from the Luthors.

Kara: Not the Luthors, Lex. I know Lena, she is in just as much danger as everyone else. Permalink: Not the Luthors, Lex. I know Lena, she is in just as much danger as everyone else.

There were many different versions of Brainy that Rath had to play -- not including the Female Brainy that was played by his real-life sister Meaghan Rath.

Which was not only smart casting because of their resemblance, but also because she was a convincing Brainiac 5.

The differences between all the Brainys were slight, but Rath did an outstanding job of finding little quirks to distinguish them all.

We also got a bit more backstory on what Brainy's life was like before he came to National City from the future and like the stories we heard before, it was anything but pleasant.

Brainy's personality inhibitors were placed on him by his father when he was scared that Brainy had the same darkness in him as his mother.

Kara: Brainy, you are good to your core. You will never be your mother.

Brainy: How could you be sure?

Kara: Because you are loved and the people that love you will always fight for you.

Brainy: Thank you Kara. Your ability to instill hope and comfort with your words is nothing short of magic. Permalink: Thank you Kara. Your ability to instill hope and comfort with your words is nothing short of...

You can't help but feel bad for Brainy as he lived a hard life before he joined Supergirl's team.

And he truly wants to make the world a better place, which is why he listened to the Female Brainy and teamed up with Lex Luthor.

One can't help but see the similarities between Brainy and Lena. Hopefully Brainy proves to be better and come to his senses soon by letting his loved ones help him.

We need more information before we outright get angry with Brainy, even though he broke Nia's heart for seemingly no reason.

It was a bit confusing to understand the reasoning behind cutting off his ties with his friends, although the Female Brainy told him he had to do it to save his world.

Nia: How do you feel? Uninhibited?

Brainy: Something like that. Permalink: Uninhibited?

A little clarity on why that is and what this all means would be welcome as soon as possible, thank you.

But why break up with Nia?

Lack of communication has always been a big issue for them, as it is for most TV relationships, and just when you thought they were getting better, Brainy pulls this stunt. The back and forth is truly exhausting. Why can't everyone be happy for once?

But how cool was it to see Brainy in his true, original comic book form?

The creators of the Arrowverse are trying their hardest lately to appeal to the comic book fans, and it is working.

Brainy is finally his true self, without his inhibitors holding him back, and it's too early to say if that is a good thing or a bad thing. But given the last few scenes, it's leaning towards bad.

At least Brainy has proved to be an intriguing character who always makes decisions you never expect him to make. He keeps everyone on their toes.

The doppelgangers storyline is an interesting if a bit lazy, way to show the lasting effects of the Crisis.

It begged the question whether all the different Earth versions of the same person was exclusive to aliens alone, but we got our answer within the last few minutes of the episode.

Apparently, a Winn from another Earth has shown up on Earth-Prime and has gotten arrested.

Cue the squealing from all the fans who have missed Winn since he left to go to the future on Supergirl Season 3.

Even though this Winn that Lex found is technically not our Winn, it will be nice to see Jeremy Jordan's face grace our screens again.

And, for whatever reason, Lex believes that he can help him get more information about Leviathan from the future.

Lena: What are you talking about? What is happening?

Lex: Well, it was sort of a Crisis. Permalink: Well, it was sort of a Crisis.

Maybe our Winn will return to help Supergirl and the rest of the team with their new doppelganger problem, and hopefully, stay forever.

A girl can only dream.

So what did you think Supergirl Fanatics?

Are you excited for Winn's return even if it really isn't him? Why are all the good guys turning dark this season? And how amazing was it that they played an NSYNC song during the fight scene?

