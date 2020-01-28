TV Ratings: 9-1-1: Lone Star Rises as Manifest and Prodigal Son Hit Lows

9-1-1: Lone Star may well be a moderate hit for FOX.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 1 Episode 3 had 5.5 million viewers and a 1.0 rating, up a tenth week-to-week.

If the show stabilizes here, it will be ruled a hit and FOX will renew it for a second season.

That's where the good news ends for FOX.

Prodigal Son took a hit in the ratings, coming down to 3.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

These are disappointing results for the crime drama, and they could mean the show will not stick around into next season.

Over on ABC, The Bachelor eased off to 5.9 million viewers and a 1.7 rating, down two-tenths in the demo.

The series remains a huge hit for ABC, and there are rumors that even more shows set in the franchise are in the works.

The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 13 was down a tenth to 5.7 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

The series may be down, but it is still a force on the DVR front and regularly wins its slot.

NBC's Manifest came down to another series low, with 3.7 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Even though these live results are pitiful, the series is killing it on the DVR front.

It will all come down to how NBC's pilots shake out and if they think they can find something that will do better.

Are you still digging Manifest, or is the lack of answers annoying you?

America's Got Talent had 7.3 million viewers and a 1.2 rating, a best since premiere result.

Is this midseason edition even worth our time?

Both All American (0.7 million/0.2 rating) and Black Lightning (0.7 million/0.2 rating) were steady for The CW.

The CW has already renewed each show for an additional season each.

CBS aired a special episode of Undercover Boss, which had 3.4 million viewers and a 0.6 rating).

