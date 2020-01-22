TV Ratings: Arrow Hits Non-Crossover Season High With Green Arrow & The Canaries Pilot

The ratings are in, and The CW will probably be giving the green light to Green Arrow & The Canaries, a prospective spinoff of Arrow.

It aired as Arrow Season 8 Episode 9, and featured Mia Queen, Laurel Lance, and Dinah Draek fighting crime in Star City circa 2040.

The milestone episode delivered 921,000 total viewers and a 0.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic.

That was Arrow's highest total viewer tally of the season. The CW has already renewed 13 series for next season and ordered a Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, as well as Superman & Lois.

Would you watch the spinoff if it scores a series order?

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 1 followed with 721,000 viewers and a 0.2 rating, coming in well short of last season's average (950,000/0.3 rating) and finale (1.05 million/0.3 rating).

This marked series lows in both metrics for LOT. The ratings are no concern because the series has already been renewed for a sixth season.

NCIS was steady as a rock with 11.2 million viewers and a 1.0 rating, while FBI inched up a tenth to 9.2 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, but new spinoff FBI: Most Wanted came down a tenth to 6.6 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

The Resident continued on a steady note for FOX with 4 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, while 24 Hours to Hell and Back delivered 2.1 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

NBC's This Is Us and New Amsterdam each lost a tenth from their most recent originals, while Ellen's Game of Games held steady.

NBC does have a solid night of programming on Tuesdays, and This Is Us, and New Amsterdam have already scored multi-season renewals.

The Conners (5.4 million/1.0 rating) returned from a six-week break down a tick, but Bless This Mess (3.3 million/0.6 rating) was steady.

mixed-ish was down two-tenths to a series low 2.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating. black-ish followed with 2.2 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Emergence, however, was steady at series lows, with 2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating for its penultimate episode. Don't expect this show to be back for next season.

What did you watch on the night?

Hit the comments below, TV Fanatics.

Remember you can watch TV online right here. Whether you've missed an episode or just want to rewatch an episode, we have the episodes you're looking for.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.