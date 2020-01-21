DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 1 Review: Meet the Legends

The Legends are back, and things got weird. But is anyone really surprised?

The Arrowverse show was as quirky and clever as ever, and a welcome light in the midst of the heavier superhero shows. But, given the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths, some aspects were sure to be sad as Sara was grieving Oliver.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 1 managed to find the perfect balance between humor and sorrow and was a promising start to the new season.

After the events of Heyworld on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 4 Episode 16, the Legends were burdened with stardom as the world came to know of their time traveling adventures.

And, as a result, a documentary film crew started following them around. Which of course meant that the entirety of the episode was filmed in the mockumentary style -- a pretty fitting way for DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 to start.

Ava: Ray! Who else saved the multiverse?

Ray: Oh uh well The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman...

Ava: Cool.

Nate: What? No Superman? Couldn't have been that big a deal.

The documentary allowed the show to explore the depths of its hilarity fully with confessional interviews, the Legends fighting for screentime, and the cameras catching their numerous unfortunate mishaps.

It made you remember what is so lovable about this show -- it is not afraid to be silly or make mistakes, and that is what sets it apart from the other superhero shows.

However, the laughs were balanced with quite a few tears as Sara was still dealing with the outcome of the Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Sara had just lost one of her oldest friends and, even though we had not seen Sara and Oliver interact in quite a while before the crossover, we were reminded on Crisis just how much they meant to one another.

Sara: Look, I already have one dead friend on my plate, I'm good there. And you know, none of you self-absorbed megastars even bothered to ask me how I was doing.

Ava: Look Sara, I told them not to mention Oliver. I thought you wouldn't want to be reminded.

Sara: Reminded? What? Did you think that I could just forget that my friend died?

Ava: No, I...look, I know things have been crazy around here.

Sara: Crazy around here? You still have no idea what I saw out there.

Nate: What did happen?

Sara: Countless Earths died, I became a Paragon and traveled back to the Big Bang. We restarted the universe and now no one even remembers what we've changed!

Ava: That's a lot to process.

Sara and Oliver had been through the worst of the worst together when they were trapped on Lian Yu. There were very few people in the world that understood what the other had gone through.

Their shared trauma forged an unbreakable bond, and with Sara losing him, she was understandably going through a lot.

Unfortunately, Ava and the rest of the Legends -- besides Behrad -- assumed that Sara would want to avoid any talk of Oliver.

That could not have been farther from what Sara wanted or needed.

Communication is key, and it sorely lacked here until Sara could not take it anymore. Of course, Sara has to be the one to air out her frustrations first -- the burden of being the leader.

Thankfully, Ava apologized and made up with Sara in the end. But, going forward, if their relationship is going to work, they will have to have open and honest communication -- something they have always had issues with.

Speaking of Behrad though, who else is already in love with his and Sara's friendship?

The card that Behrad drew of Sara, Oliver, and Laurel and gave to Sara was the absolute sweetest thing anyone could ever do in Sara's time of need. You could tell that he and Sara have formed a deep bond.

And even though this was the first episode where we were able to meet and get to know Behrad properly, it felt as if he had been on the team for years -- and he has thanks to the timeline change that came with Heyworld.

Of course, Zari is missed dearly, but Behrad is a welcome and fantastic addition to the Legends.

It begs the question though -- what happened to Zari after Heyworld?

She must still be alive since there is no reason to believe that she has died as a result of the timeline change.

In any case, Behrad was the one to join the Legends instead of his sister, but, hopefully, we will get to see him and Zari fight side by side as Legends very soon.

Ava: Big smiles everyone! And nobody mention Oliver Queen.

Mona: Why?

Ava: Because he died.

Does anyone else think that Charlie's leave of absence had anything to do with finding Zari? It might be a long shot, but it was pretty random that she left so abruptly.

Anyways, given the fact that Zari left a message for Nate to come and find her, it is pretty likely we will see Zari very soon.

Her reunion with her lost love Nate is sure to be epic, and probably devastating because she won't remember a single thing about him.

And there seems to be a spot open on the Legends team as Mona has left to gain life experience so that she can take over writing Mick's Rebecca Silver novels for him.

Does this mean she is never coming back? Just when she was starting to worm her way into our hearts?

Plus, Ray and Nora are unfortunately poised to leave the show this season as well. What is the show going to do without the Atom?

Ray: I've triangulated the time quake to 1917 St. Petersburg, Russia. Let's go and shrink the problem.

Sara: Uh...

At this point, it is hard to remember what DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 1 looked like, given the fact that it was almost an entirely different cast.

Thankfully, with every character that leaves, a new one takes its place that is just as lovable. That does not mean that Snart, Martin, Jax, Rip, and the others are not missed, though.

John Constantine was back to his exorcising ways, but he had a new assistant this time -- none other than Gary Green.

Unfortunately, their partnership that was a joy to watch did not last very long because Constantine decided to send himself back to hell to deal with Astra's decision to revive terrible souls.

That is a pretty great concept for a season. Instead of the rogue timeline mishap every week, we get an evil historical figure of the week. So not only are the episodes entertaining, they are educational.

First up was Rasputin, but we did not see as much of him as I had hoped.

Of course, a lot was going on, and he was intended to be the introduction to a season full of horrible people, so the episodes that follow should feature them more closely as the theme is quite smart and intriguing.

