TV Ratings Report: Stumptown Goes Low

Stumptown is trending downwards.

The Cobie Smulders-led ABC drama slumpd to series lows Wednesday night.

Stumptown Season 1 Episode 11 had just 2.5 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo.

The good news is that ABC is no longer factoring Live+SD results into renewal or cancellation decisions.

Live+3 is the way forward, and Stumptown remains a strong performer for the network in that metric.

For that reason, ABC will likely renew it. However, it's unclear whether the network would keep it on the fall schedule or push it to midseason.

Opening the Alphabet network's night was The Goldbergs, which had 3.6 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, coming down from its fall finale.

Modern Family (3.8 million/0.9 rating) and Single Parents (2.5 million/0.8 rating) were way down from last week's high-flying post-Jeopardy results.

The series will wrap up for good this April. Are you enjoying the final season and all of the crazy twists?

#OneChicago remained a dominant force with Chicago Med (8.4 million/1.2 rating), Fire (8.1 million/1.2 rating), and P.D. (6.8 million/1.1 rating) all rising a tenth in the demo.

NBC has a match made in heaven in the Chicago trifecta. Would you be interested in a crossover between them and the FBI franchise?

It could be happening!

The CW's Nancy Drew returned from winter hiatus with 668,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating, on par with its season average.

What are your thoughts on the reboot? Are you digging the new mysteries?

Over on FOX, Saturday bound -- and probably canceled -- Flirty Dancing (1.5 million/0.4 rating) ticked up, while Almost Family (1 million/0.3 rating) was steady week-to-week.

Both shows have suffered from anemic ratings, and the fact that network is ousting them to Saturdays to finish off their runs means they are likely one-and-done.

CBS went with Undercover Boss (4.4 million/0.7 rating), Criminal Minds (4.6 million/0.7 rating), and SWAT (3.6 million/0.6 rating). All three were steady in the ratings.

Undercover Boss deserves praise for keeping the 8/9c slot warm while Survivor is off the air.

What did you watch on the night, TV Fanatics?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.