TV Ratings: Katy Keene Has Soft Launch

The numbers are in for Katy Keene, and they are not great.

Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 1 pulled in 0.7 million viewers and a 0.2 rating on Thursday night.

It is down from the launches of both Batwoman and Nancy Drew, an down somewhat from what Supernatural was averaging in the slot.

Still, the series pulled in similar ratings to parent show Riverdale.

The CW has already ordered 13 additional scripts for a potential Katy Keene Season 2, so the network is betting on the show being a success.

Legacies Season 2 Episode 12, featuring the return of Chris Wood as Kai Parker, delivered a disappointing 0.6 million viewers and a 0.2 rating in the demo.

This is down a tenth from last week.

Over on ABC, Grey's Anatomy was steady as a rock with 5.5 million viewers and a 1.1 rating.

Station 19 started off the network's night with 5.9 million viewers and a 0.9 rating, easing off a tenth week-to-week.

A Million Little Things recovered from last week's series low. The sophomore series had 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating.

Over on CBS, Young Sheldon (9 million/1.0 rating) and The Unicorn (6.2 million/0.7 rating) were both steady in the demo.

Mom (6.3 million/0.7 rating) inched up a tenth, while Carol's Second Act (4.8 million/0.5 rating) hit a new low.

The series debut of Tommy was in last place in the 10/9c time period with 4.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo.

Did you even know this series was launching?

Last Man Standing (4 million/0.8 rating) was up a tenth for FOX, while Outmatched (2.7 million/0.6 rating) and Deputy (3.5 million/0.6 rating) were steady.

NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine returned with 2.4 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, coming in steady with last season's average.

Will and Grace was steady with 2.3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The series debut of Indebted did 2.1 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating.

