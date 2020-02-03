TV Ratings: Super Bowl 54 Rises, Masked Singer Hits Series Highs

The Super Bowl managed to recover fro last year's series low.

The big game amassed 102 million total viewers across various platforms, including FOX, NFL, Verizon Digital, and other online streaming services.

On FOX alone, the game garnered 99.9 million viewers -- up two percent from the numbers CBS had.

Fox previously hosted the Super Bowl in 2017, and the overall total viewer tally was a cool 113.7 million viewers.

This is a great turnout when you consider that last year's CBS airing pulled in ten-year lows. Up is up in this industry, so this is a win.

Out of the Super Bowl, Fox went with the third season premiere of The Masked Singer. Yes, the network is pumping two seasons of the show out per season now.

It delivered 23.7 million total viewers and an 8.1 rating -- easily leaping to series highs.

The true test will be whether the show gets any new viewers to watch when it launches in its regular slot this Wednesday.

The fall edition of the series averaged 7 million viewers and a 2.0 rating.

It's certainly not a bad thing to go with unscripted programming out of the Super Bowl, but it has not been known to have a lasting effect.

The World's Best had 22.2 million viewers out of the Super Bowl last year, and the America's Got Talent wannabe was canceled after just one season.

The last scripted series to air out of the Super Bowl was This Is Us in 2018, and it scared up 27 million viewers for an installment that finally shed light on one of the biggest mysteries plaguing the characters.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.