13 TV Episodes to Watch in Preparation of the Super Bowl!

TV show characters? They're just like us.

They fall in love, get their hearts broken, battle intergalactic creatures and obviously gather round with their loved ones for the Big Game. But with the Super Bowl being such a significant national moment — a "holy" day if you will — TV shows don't seem to be capitalizing on it too much.

There's the usual fight for who will score the most coveted post-Super Bowl slot — one that comes with a large number of viewers. This year, the honor goes to This Is Us as they undoubtedly reveal the series' biggest mystery: the death of Jack Pearson.

But, as far as episodes simply celebrating the Super Bowl? Those a few and far between.

We've dug up some of our favorite Super Bowl-themed episodes that will allow you to kick back with your buddies and get pumped for Sunday. You'll enjoy these, no matter what team you're rooting for. Warning: one of them will even make you sob uncontrollably.